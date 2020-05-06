Thomson Reuters Claims Legal Startup Stole Westlaw Content

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Thomson Reuters filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday against a legal research startup called ROSS Intelligence, accusing the company of illegally copying huge swaths of the Westlaw database to create a competing service. In a complaint filed in Delaware federal court, Thomson Reuters said ROSS used "roundabout and deceitful tactics" to gain access to Westlaw, then used automated "bots" to systematically download huge amounts of information. "ROSS did so, not for the purposes of legal research, but to rush out a competing product without having to spend the resources, creative energy, and time to create it itself," Thomson Reuters wrote. "The net...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS