Pirkey Barber Nabs 3 IP Attys From Norton Rose

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Pirkey Barber PLLC announced Wednesday that it has hired three veteran intellectual property attorneys from Norton Rose Fulbright for its Austin, Texas, headquarters, where two will join as members and one as senior counsel. Michael S. Metteauer and Christopher Weimer — the new members— and Katherine Klammer Madianos — the senior counsel — have decades of combined experience protecting brands and are known for their international experience and extensive networks, the firm said. Jered Matthysse, a member of the firm's management committee, called the trio a "perfect fit." "We've known Michael for a long time, and we've regularly collaborated with him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS