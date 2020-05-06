Under Armour Hit With Antitrust Suit Over Activewear Tech

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Under Armour is facing an antitrust suit in Pennsylvania federal court by the manufacturer of a textile spray that promotes athletes' recovery for allegedly "strong-arming" other companies from doing work with the business. The complaint Multiple Energy Technologies LLC lodged Tuesday accused Under Armour Inc. of violating federal competition laws and a 2014 confidential disclosure agreement both companies entered, which prohibits misappropriation of MET's trade secrets to compete unfairly and wrongfully with the company. The suit, which asserts Sherman and Lanham Act claims, also alleged that the athletic apparel company conducted false advertising and made tortious interference with MET's existing contract and...

