Merchant Cash Advance Co. Can't Fully Slip NY Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Financial services firm Cardinal Equity LLC and one of its executives shed fraud claims in a $10 million investor suit accusing it of bilking investors, but can't shake breach of contract and fraudulent inducement allegations, a New York state judge ruled. The group of investors says that they lost millions of dollars after they were tricked into investing in Cardinal because its owners, Arty Bujan and William Lees, lied about Cardinal's profitability and manipulated the reported financial results. New York Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen tossed breach of fiduciary duty, promissory estoppel and conversion claims against Cardinal and its owners,...

