6th Circ. Pans Sloppy Rule As It Strikes Down OSHA Penalty

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday called "less than 'artful'" part of a U.S. Department of Labor safety rule letting certain steelworkers go without fall protection, wiping out a citation against a steel erection company for failing to make two workers wear harnesses while working at elevation. Lake Building Products Inc. violated the letter of the DOL Occupational Safety and Health Administration's rule by treating the workers as exempt "connectors" because they weren't performing that role as the agency defined it, the panel said. But that definition clashes with both steel industry norms and semantic sense, so Lake Building "lacked fair notice"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS