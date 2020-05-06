Fla. Judge In Ethical Hot Water Over Courtroom Reality Show

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Wednesday was accused by a disciplinary panel of abusing her authority when she allowed a reality television show that featured real people involved in domestic violence cases to be filmed in her courtroom. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carroll Kelly violated a number of judicial ethics rules when she accepted the starring role of "Protection Court," produced by Trifecta Entertainment & Media and Scott Sternberg Productions, according to the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission, an independent agency that investigates alleged misconduct by the state's judges. Judge Kelly, who oversees all domestic violence court operations that take place at five courthouses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS