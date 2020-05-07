E-Cig Trade Group Wants LA Flavored Vape Ban Halted

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A vape trade association on Wednesday asked a federal judge to block enforcement of a Los Angeles County ordinance banning sales of flavored vaping products, saying the ordinance is overly broad and preempted by federal law. The CA Smoke and Vape Association and its member Ace Smoke Shop initially filed suit against the county on Monday, saying the "blanket prohibition" articulated in the ordinance would have disastrous effects for the local industry and could trigger a public health crisis by directing consumers to the black market. The ordinance at issue, which was adopted in October, requires businesses to obtain two additional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS