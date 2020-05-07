Insurer Hits Sunbeam With $1M Suit Over Sprinkler Flood

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Great Northern Insurance Co. is suing Sunbeam Products Inc. in New Jersey federal court, alleging the company sold a defective toaster that caught fire in a hospital building Great Northern insures, resulting in $1 million in damages after the sprinklers went off. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Great Northern, suing as subrogee to its insured, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc., said the toaster had been bought for Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel and was in the ICU unit's kitchen when it caught fire in February 2018. The sprinkler system then went off, flooding several floors of the building, according to the complaint....

