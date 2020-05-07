Cisco Owes Up To $557M For Infringing Patents, Judge Told

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems owes between $445 million to $557 million for infringing five cybersecurity patents, Centripetal Networks said Thursday during a bench trial being held over Zoom due to the pandemic, while Cisco claimed it is being bilked by a startup that can't succeed in the market. Centripetal attorney Paul Andre of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP told U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. that his client's router and firewall patents created a "new paradigm shift" in network protection. The similarities between the patents and Cisco's products are too similar to gloss over, and Cisco's infringement warrants around half a...

