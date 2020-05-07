Indian Banks Say Essar Settlement Doesn't Have Their OK

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A pair of Indian banks objected late Wednesday to a proposed settlement among parties to the Chapter 11 case of the former Essar Steel Minnesota, saying they didn't consent to the deal, which seeks to resolve a $1 billion suit over an unfinished iron ore processing plant. In the objection filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, the Central Bank of India and the Import-Export Bank of India say their votes against the proposed $12 million settlement were ignored by the trustee of a litigation trust set up under Essar Steel's Chapter 11 plan for the benefit of secured creditors and that the...

