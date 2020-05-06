Alexion Nears $25M Settlement With SEC To End FCPA Probe

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reached a preliminary agreement under which it would pay less than $25 million to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation into possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the company said in an SEC filing Wednesday. In May 2015, the SEC's enforcement division subpoenaed Alexion, requesting information on its FCPA compliance and grant-making activities. That subpoena specifically named Japan, Brazil, Turkey and Russia but applies to Alexion's activities worldwide, the company said. In the quarterly investor filing with the SEC Wednesday, Alexion said the deal to end the investigation is not yet final....

