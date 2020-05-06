Fed. Circ. Doubts CBM Holdings Are Reviewable Post-Thryv

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit pushed back Wednesday on an argument that it can review a Patent Trial and Appeal Board determination deeming a patent eligible for covered business method review after the U.S. Supreme Court barred certain appeals tied to PTAB institution decisions. ContentGuard Holdings Inc. attorney Timothy P. Maloney argued that the board ignored the Federal Circuit's instruction on remand to rethink whether the patent — claims of which Apple and Google successfully invalidated — is eligible for CBM. He argued the board could not reasonably conclude the patent is CBM-eligible because none of the claims are directed to financial products...

