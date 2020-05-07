Whiskey Glass Maker Can't Ax Rival's Law Firm

Law360, London (May 7, 2020, 7:02 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected calls from a whiskey glass manufacturer to ban a boutique law firm from representing a barware maker it sued for trademark infringement, saying the chances of the firm's lawyers sharing information from another barware maker it defended were very low. In a ruling penned for the panel, Court of Appeal Judge Julian Flaux found that a lower court judge didn't err in refusing to grant the injunction sought by Glencairn IP Holdings Ltd., which would have blocked solicitors at Virtuoso Legal from continuing to act for rival manufacturer Product Specialties Inc. "In my judgment,...

