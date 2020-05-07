SFO Can't Use Docs From ENRC Civil Suit In Corruption Probe

Law360, London (May 7, 2020, 8:00 PM BST) -- Confidential documents disclosed by ENRC in High Court lawsuits against its former legal advisers Dechert and Britain's Serious Fraud Office are bound by legal privilege, a London judge said Thursday, preventing the anti-fraud agency from using them in its criminal probe into the Kazakh miner. ENRC is suing the SFO for $93 million and Dechert LLP for £25 million ($31 million) over claims a Dechert attorney disclosed confidential information about ENRC to the SFO that the agency is alleged to have used in its long-running investigation into the mining company over corruption allegations. At a case management hearing, SFO lawyers sought...

