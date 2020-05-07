4 Firms Steer $1.4B Equity Injection For CenterPoint Energy

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT) -- CenterPoint Energy Inc. said Thursday it has received a $1.4 billion equity investment from a group of investors that includes affiliates of Elliott Management, Fidelity Management & Research and Bluescape Energy Partners, in an agreement steered by Wachtell, Baker Botts, Ropes & Gray and Kirkland & Ellis. The equity investment was unveiled as part of a larger announcement, which also said the Houston-based energy delivery company is appointing two new directors to its board and is forming a committee to review and evaluate the business. The equity investment is a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, deal, and it includes...

