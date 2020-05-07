DOJ Nabs 'Largest Ever' $49M Forfeiture In 1MDB Clawback

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 12:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has secured a $49 million settlement in two of several forfeiture cases it has filed to recover billions of dollars siphoned out of Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd. Marking the "largest civil forfeiture ever concluded by the Justice Department," the settlement resolves the case against Khadem al-Qubaisi, the former managing director of the Abu Dhabi government-owned International Petroleum Investment Co., the DOJ said Wednesday. Al-Qubaisi has been accused of accepting bribes and laundering funds misappropriated from 1MDB, and is reportedly serving a 15-year prison sentence in Abu Dhabi. "Instead of benefitting the people of...

