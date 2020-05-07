Milberg Plans Group Action In Daimler Emissions Scandal

Law360, London (May 7, 2020, 5:57 PM BST) -- Law firm Milberg Ltd. has said it plans to pursue group action in England against Mercedes Benz's parent company Daimler AG over an emissions cheating scandal similar to the Volkswagen "dieselgate" class suit. Milberg, the U.K. branch of New York-based Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP, said it is calling on consumers who owned or leased a BlueTEC Mercedes between 2009 and 2016 to join its suit against Daimler. The model is believed to have failed diesel emission standards but allegedly included software that made the engines appear cleaner than they were during tests. Milberg said on Thursday that it plans to bring...

