4 Firms Assist On Merger Creating $39B UK Telecom Giant

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT) -- Liberty Global PLC and Telefonica SA have agreed to merge their U.K. telecom businesses to form a single entity valued at roughly £31.4 billion ($38.6 billion), the companies said Thursday, in a deal assembled by Allen & Overy, Shearman & Sterling, Clifford Chance and Herbert Smith Freehills. The agreement between London-headquartered Liberty Global and Spain-based Telefonica sees the former's Virgin Media being combined with the latter's O2, creating a major player in the U.K. telecom sector with more than 46 million video, broadband and mobile subscribers and £11 billion of revenue, according to a statement. The merged entity will be structured...

