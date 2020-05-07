Auto Parts Maker Techniplas Opens Ch. 11 With $210M Debt

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT) -- Global auto and transportation industry supplier Techniplas LLC sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware late Wednesday, carrying nearly $210 million in debt and aiming for a restructuring and expedited sale of its three remaining U.S. plants and international operations. Company chief restructuring officer Peter J. Smidt, a senior managing director with FTI Consulting Inc., said in a first-day declaration that the business — a maker of custom plastics components for a wide range of vehicles — was pushed toward bankruptcy by matured or maturing debts and weakening global markets, worsened by the global COVID-19 pandemic. According to Smidt, the Wisconsin-headquartered business...

