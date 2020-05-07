Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PayPal Looks For Win In Challenge To CFPB's Prepaid Rule

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- PayPal Inc. moved Wednesday to bring its D.C. federal court challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's prepaid rule to a swift conclusion, stressing that the agency made a "fundamental category error" in subjecting digital wallets to the same standards as plastic payment cards carried in stores.

In a bid for summary judgment, the California-based online payments giant pressed its case for U.S. District Judge Richard Leon to overturn the CFPB's 2016 rule, which took effect last year and set out certain fee disclosure requirements, credit-linking restrictions, and other consumer protections for prepaid cards and digital wallets.

PayPal, a major digital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!