Neiman Marcus Hits Ch. 11 Amid Pandemic To Slash $4B Debt

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT) -- Another major retailer has hit bankruptcy amid store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Neiman Marcus Group filed for Chapter 11 protection Thursday in Texas with a restructuring support agreement in place with the majority of its creditors to wipe out $4 billion of its debt.In a petition filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Neiman Marcus listed $1 billion to $10 billion in debt and the same amount in estimated liabilities.In a statement, Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC said it entered Chapter 11 with a restructuring support agreement in place "with a significant majority of its creditors to undergo a financial restructuring, substantially reducing its debt load and interest payments and supporting continued operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."An agreement is in place with holders of over two-thirds of the company's outstanding debt, the company said.Neiman Marcus Group said it has secured debtor-in-possession financing of $675 million from creditors to enable business operations to continue during the Chapter 11."Prior to COVID-19, Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth," Neiman Marcus Group Chairman and CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said. "We have grown our unrivaled luxury customer base, expanded our industry-leading customer relationships, achieved higher omni-channel penetration, and made meaningful strides in our transformation to become the preeminent luxury customer platform."However, like other retailers, the company said it was left reeling by "unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."The company said coronavirus-related closures will continue at some of its stores through May 31.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

