NY Hedge Fund Manager Fined Over 'Wash' Trades

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A New York-based trader who heads Cayley Investment Management will pay $180,000 in fines tied to allegations that he engaged in so-called wash sales when he placed simultaneous buy and sell orders for six futures contracts on a single day early last year, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Thursday. Mehran Khorrami, founder and sole owner of hedge fund CIM, will pay a $150,000 settlement fine with the CFTC and an additional $30,000 in a settlement with CME Group, which owns and operates the three exchanges the trades were allegedly executed on, according to the CFTC order and a CME notice....

