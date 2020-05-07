Fed. Circ. Axes Huawei Patent, Lets Apple Drop PTAB Appeal

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Huawei was dealt a loss on Thursday when the invalidation of its cellular network patent was affirmed by the Federal Circuit, which also let Apple drop its appeal over a "loophole" in federal patent law barring it from challenging new claims in a rival's patent that it already struck down. The appeals court issued nonprecedential orders in separate appeals lodged by Huawei and Apple over networking patents, as well as in a third appeal brought by auto parts supplier Donghee America Inc. over a fuel tank accessories patent. Representatives or counsel to the parties did not immediately respond Thursday for comment. ...

