Sullivan Atty Accused of Unethical Witness Contact in IP Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock accused a Sullivan & Cromwell partner Wednesday of breaching ethics rules by having ex parte contact with a planned witness in a malware patent case brought by Columbia University. In a sanctions motion filed in a Richmond, Virginia, federal court, attorneys for the defense said one of Columbia's outside counsel, litigator Dustin Guzior, knew the former Norton employee and would-be witness, Dr. Marc Dacier, had been personally represented by Quinn Emanuel since 2014. Nevertheless, Guzior used another former Columbia employee involved in the case to contact Dacier in late 2019 about testifying at trial, according to the motion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS