Sports Beer Co. Can't Escape Or Move Penn State TM Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused on Thursday to toss Penn State University's trademark dispute against a Florida beer company or to relocate it to Florida, rejecting the beer seller's pro se handwritten argument that the case should be moved because there was a "venue change from Oklahoma City in Bombing.com." U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson declined Paul L. Parshall's bid to dismiss or move the trademark infringement suit against him and his "Sports Beer Brewing Company," saying Penn State's complaint, which claims that Parshall used the university's brand names to hawk beer and cigars, contains plausible allegations. She also found...

