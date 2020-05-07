Ikea Sued Over 'Feeble' Dresser Recall

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Ikea was hit with a proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday alleging it carried out a "feeble" recall of dressers that are prone to tip over and have hurt or injured children. Parents Diana and John Dukich said that Ikea sold dressers under the Malm model name and others that are front-heavy and unstable and were recalled in 2016 and 2017. However, Ikea's recall efforts have been "feeble" and most buyers of the dressers didn't receive notice of the recall, the Dukichs said. And instead of providing cash refunds for the dressers as promised, many consumers instead received Ikea...

