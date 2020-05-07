EEOC Accuses Construction Co. Of Race-Based Firing

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A construction company illegally fired an African American pipefitter foreman because of his race, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission contended in a lawsuit against the company filed in North Carolina federal court. Thompson Construction Group Inc. in November 2018 wrongly dismissed Michael Thaxton after one of Thaxton's crew members made "racially derogatory comments" to him, the EEOC said. Thompson participated in conciliation efforts with the EEOC but the parties were unable to arrive at an agreement that was acceptable to the commission, the complaint said. The commission asked for a court order requiring Thompson to give Thaxton back pay plus interest,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS