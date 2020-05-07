Trump Asks Justices To Keep Mueller Grand Jury Docs Secret

Law360, Washington (May 7, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice formally asked the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday to block a court order forcing it to hand over redacted portions of secret grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference to the House Judiciary Committee. President Donald Trump's chosen U.S. solicitor general, Noel Francisco, filed an application for a "stay" of the order, which forces the agency to release transcripts and exhibits from the Mueller grand jury to the House Judiciary Committee on May 11. The DOJ is appealing a decision by the D.C. Circuit affirming the order. Francisco's brief Thursday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS