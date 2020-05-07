Kansas Court Pick Is State Solicitor General, Shook Hardy Vet

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's pick for a Kansas federal judgeship is a Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP alum who as the state's solicitor general helped land three cases at the U.S. Supreme Court within 30 days last fall. Toby Crouse, the state government's top appellate lawyer since 2018, argued before the justices in two of those cases, resulting in two victories this spring for Kansas and new nationwide precedents on police traffic stops and the insanity defense. The White House announced his selection Thursday. The advocate helped win over a skeptical Justice Neil Gorsuch in the case over whether police officers can...

