Stoel Rives Snags Business Litigator From Perkins Coie

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Stoel Rives LLP has added an experienced commercial and antitrust litigator from Perkins Coie LLP to its San Francisco and Southern California offices, the firm has announced. Charles H. Samel has joined Stoel Rives as a partner in its litigation practice group and will split his time representing tech companies in both regions, according to a statement from the firm. Samel brings more than 30 years of experience in complex business claims, including antitrust class actions and litigation over monopolization, price discrimination and price-fixing, among others. Maren Norton, chair of the firm's litigation group, called Samel "a go-to litigator for corporations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS