DHS Lacks Workers Needed On Contract Oversight, GAO Says

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security hasn't been assigning enough personnel to oversee service contracts and doesn't offer employees guidance for how to ensure companies are fulfilling their work requirements, according to a watchdog report released Thursday. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the department's lack of oversight on projects could give companies the ability to perform unauthorized work and forfeits the government's control over its operations. "Without guidance for documenting and updating the planned federal oversight personnel needed, and identifying oversight tasks, DHS cannot mitigate the risks associated with service contracts in need of heightened management attention," the GAO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS