NLRB Nixes NFLer's Charge Against Union Over New CBA

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official in Los Angeles on Wednesday declined to pursue a labor charge by Carolina Panthers lineman Russell Okung alleging the National Football Players Association forced through the new collective bargaining agreement in violation of the union's own constitution, according to a dismissal letter obtained by Law360. NLRB Regional Director Willaim B. Cowen dismissed the charge alleging the players union refused to bargain in good faith for the latest collective bargaining agreement, which the players narrowly approved in March, and threatened to retaliate against players like Okung who spoke out against the deal. Okung, who was traded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS