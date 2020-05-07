Locke Lord Cuts Atty Salaries And Furloughs Staff Amid Virus

Xiumei Dong By

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has joined the ranks of BigLaw firms implementing pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic, reducing attorney and staff salaries across the board while furloughing some support personnel, the firm confirmed Thursday.The Dallas-based law firm told Law360 that it is cutting equity partners' draws by 10% while implementing a 10% reduction for attorneys and senior staff and a 5% cut for support staff. The firm has also furloughed "a small number" of support staff, it added."These are unprecedented and challenging times, and we have been carefully planning for different contingencies that keep the well-being of our personnel and clients at the forefront," the firm said in a statement."We are in a strong financial position with no long-term debt, but since the overall impact of the COVID-19 crisis is still unknown, we, similar to most other businesses and law firms, are taking difficult but necessary preemptive actions now to reduce expenses in a variety of areas for the remainder of the year," the firm added.Locke Lord declined to comment on how many support staff it has furloughed. According to the firm's website, it has a total of 666 attorneys and professional staff in 21 offices.Locke Lord is the latest to jointhat have made cost-cutting measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, including layoffs, furloughs and pay reductions.Three BigLaw firms — Hogan Lovells Mayer Brown LLP and Nixon Peabody LLP — on Wednesday alsoattorney pay cuts, making associate salary reductions ranging from 10% to 15%. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP ispay for associates and counsel in the U.S. by 20% and for staff by up to 15%, the firm confirmed Monday, adding that employees making less than $75,000 a year will not be affected. Meanwhile, Vedder Price PC Tuesday that it has laid off 4% of its attorneys and professional staff.--Additional reporting by Aebra Coe. Editing by Alanna Weissman.

