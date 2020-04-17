Coronavirus: How Law Firms Are Handling The Downturn

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT) -- The spreading coronavirus pandemic has upended the legal industry, forcing firms to cut salaries, lay off attorneys and make changes to summer associate programs. Here is a roundup of how law firms are responding.Click firms below for more details. This list will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Arent Fox

Arent Fox announced April 15 that it had dropped its summer associate program, though each 2020 summer associate will be invited to join the firm as an associate in the fall of 2021 following their graduations.

Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz

Baker Donelson confirmed April 1 to Law360 that it was imposing temporary pay cuts and furloughing employees. At the time, the firm declined to provide details about the measures.

Baker McKenzie

Baker McKenzie told Law360 on April 13 that it will reduce salaries for attorneys, including nonequity partners, other timekeepers and business professionals in the U.S. by 15% and attorneys and staff located in Canada by 10%. The firm did add that no one earning less than $100,000 will be impacted and that "the largest compensation impacts will be felt by equity partners." Additionally, employee base pay will not be adjusted in July as planned and there will be an unspecified adjustment to the firm's bonus pool to save money.

Ballard Spahr

Ballard Spahr announced April 14 a pay cut plan across the firm, where nonpartner attorneys and staff making more than $250,000 per year will see a 15% reduction in their pay, while those making between $75,000 and $250,000 will see a 10% cut. Those making less than $75,000 will not see their pay affected. The Philadelphia-based firm's approximately 240 partners, meanwhile, will see their draws reduced by between 20% and 25%.

Belkin Burden Goldman

Belkin Burden on March 24 confirmed to Law360 that it had made an undisclosed reduction to its staff.

Blank Rome

Blank Rome announced April 7 that it would reduce pay 15% across the law firm for partners, associates, counsel, professional staff and assistants and furlough a "small number" of staff.

Brown Rudnick

Brown Rudnick on April 6 was reported to be implementing furloughs and pay cuts among associates and staff.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Bryan Cave on April 8 announced a 15% salary reduction for all employees making more than $40,000 across all offices for a 13-week period starting in May. The firm also said it was deferring a portion of partner pay distributions “in the coming months” and is offering attorneys and staff the option to take sabbaticals on 30% pay or to opt in to part-time work arrangements.

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Cadwalader announced on March 31 that it was pausing partner compensation distributions and reducing associate and senior administrative staff pay by 25% for those making over $100,000. Non-senior staff saw a 10% reduction in pay. At the time, Cadwalader said pay will return to normal “as soon as circumstances permit.”

Cahill Gordon & Reindel

Cahill Gordon on April 7 announced it would suspend its 2020 summer associate program, though it said it would pay the associates selected and offer them full-time positions upon graduation.

Clifford Chance

Clifford Chance confirmed to Law360 on April 15 that it had notified its 39 incoming summer law clerks in the U.S. that the program will begin in June with clerks working remotely.

Cooley

Cooley confirmed April 2 to Law360 that it had pushed back the start of its summer associate program to June 15, shortening it from 10 weeks to six. At the time, Cooley declined to comment on whether salaries would be reduced as well for the 102 summer associates it had accepted for the year.

Crowell & Moring

Crowell & Moring confirmed to Law360 on April 15 that lawyers and some professional staff will see pay cuts of 5% to 25%, with the highest-ranking positions taking the biggest percentage cut. Equity partners will see a 25% reduction in pay, and most income partners will see a 20% reduction. Associates and counsel will see a 15% reduction, and senior staff will also face pay cuts. Employees earning less than $100,000 will not have their compensation reduced. The firm will postpone distributions and adjust partner draw levels for the months ahead in 2020, it said. The firm also delayed the start of its summer associate program to June 22.

Debevoise & Plimpton

Debevoise & Plimpton announced April 15 it was planning to delay the start of its summer associate program until June or July and noted the program could last four to six weeks. Summer associates will be paid the full amount they were initially offered and will also receive $3,000 advances, the firm said.

Dentons

Dentons on April 16 reportedly announced it would be reducing pay for all U.S. lawyers and staff who earn more than $60,000. Partners will see reductions in draws of at least 20%, though the most highly compensated partners will see much higher cuts. All other attorneys and staff will see cuts of up to 20%, depending on their salaries. Anyone who earns $60,000 or less won't see a reduction. The firm also reportedly said it would furlough business services staff members — less than 5% of its overall staff — for three months.

DLA Piper

DLA Piper confirmed to Law360 on April 2 that it was delaying its summer associate program until June 29 and it would run through July 3.

Duane Morris

Duane Morris told Law360 on April 16 it had instituted a graduated pay reduction. Equity partners had distributions deferred and their year-end compensation was reduced by 25%, while compensation for nonequity partners was reduced by 20%. Associate, special counsel and staff making more than $100,000 annually will see their salaries reduced by 15% starting May 1. Staff earning less than $100,000 won't see any pay cuts.

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

Eckert Seamans confirmed April 3 to Law360 that it was furloughing some of its administrative and support staff without pay. At the time, the firm did not disclose how many employees would be affected, but it said those furloughed would still receive health and other benefits during their time away from work.

Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland has furloughed 39 staff members and delayed bonus reviews, according to an April 8 report.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Faegre Drinker told Law360 on April 15 that the roughly 1,300-attorney firm had deferred one-third of equity partner distributions for the second quarter.

Fisher Phillips

Fisher Phillips confirmed to Law360 on April 10 that it has instituted a temporary 20% salary reduction for attorneys and staff.

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy

Fragomen, Del Rey confirmed to Law360 on April 16 that the firm will make salary reductions for all partners and senior, C-suite corporate leaders starting in May and that there will be no bonuses or salary increases for employees in 2020.

Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu

Fross Zelnick on April 1 told all of its employees that their salary will be cut by 15%.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Gibson Dunn announced April 14 that it had decided to push its U.S. summer program start date back to June 15, from its typical start date in mid-May and said it does not yet know whether the program will be held in person or conducted remotely.

Goldberg Segalla

Goldberg Segalla on March 24 confirmed to Law360 that it had made an undisclosed reduction to its staff. On April 9, the firm further announced plans to temporarily reduce partner draws by 10% to 20% beginning with the May 8 payroll and to suspend its matching contributions to 401(k) accounts.

Goodwin Procter

Goodwin Procter confirmed to Law360 on April 10 that it had laid off a "limited number" of nonattorney staff. The firm said it would provide severance packages to those affected and would continue to make contributions to their health care benefits through Sept. 30. A report said the number of staff affected was around 50.

Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig announced April 15 it had dropped its summer associate program. Those who had been selected will receive offers to join the law firm as summer associates again in 2021 or as first-year associates, depending on their graduation dates. The associates will also receive pay advances in July. The firm said it may be able to hire one or more of the students scheduled for the program as hourly interns when offices reopen. The firm also said its first-year associates scheduled to start in September may see their start dates delayed until January 2021.

Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder told Law360 on April 15 that the more than 240-attorney firm had let go of 40 staff members and five lawyers and had implemented unspecified salary reductions.

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Hinshaw & Culbertson confirmed to Law360 on April 15 that the 400-plus attorney firm will implement a 15% salary reduction for all personnel making more than $55,000 per year. The pay reduction will begin April 30 and continue until at least August. Additionally, the firm has deferred the midyear partner promotion process and salary adjustments as well as the bonuses for associates and staff, likely until January 2021.

Hodgson Russ

Hodgson Russ confirmed to Law360 on April 10 that it will reduce salaries for all employees by 15% and furlough 41 of its nonattorney staff and labor. Partner compensation was immediately reduced by more than 30%.

Hogan Lovells

Hogan Lovells announced April 7 that it would offer attorneys the opportunity to receive restructuring cross-training to assist the firm’s existing practice ahead of an anticipated rush of bankruptcy filings in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 15, the firm announced it would delay and shorten its summer associate program, cutting the eight-week program in half. The summer associates will still receive their full compensation and all first- and second-year summer associates will receive job offers to return as either summer associates again in 2021 or as full-time associates following graduation.

Hueston Hennigan

Hueston Hennigan, in a departure from the rest of the industry, told Law360 on April 1 that it was giving $1,000 bonuses to staff and $500 at-home technology bonuses to attorneys working remotely. It also promised at the time to not cut pay or lay off anyone.

Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell confirmed to Law360 on April 15 that the 600-attorney firm has cut equity partners’ monthly draws by 15% of base compensation and that equity partner holdbacks have been increased. All of Husch Blackwell's managing directors and C-level executives have voluntarily taken a 10% cut in salary.

K&L Gates

K&L Gates on April 16 announced a temporary 15% pay cut for attorneys and staff making over $75,000 annually, starting May 1. Equity partners will also see a 20% reduction in their scheduled advances. The pay cuts will be revisited on a regular basis as the year goes on, the firm said.

Kelley Drye & Warren

Kelley Drye announced April 14 that lawyers and other staffers making more than $100,000 annually will see a 10% pay cut starting May 15. Those who make less than $100,000 won't see any pay cuts. Additionally, equity partners' draws will be reduced by as much as 20% beginning at the end of April, and raises for administrative staff that were planned for July 1 will be postponed. The firm disclosed that it had earlier shortened its summer associate program, delayed the start dates of its first-year associate class, postponed nonessential hires and suspended services from "nonessential consultants."

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Kilpatrick Townsend confirmed to Law360 on April 13 that it will reduce all partner draws by 10%, while salaried attorneys and staff will see their pay cut by 5%. Secretaries, who are hourly workers, saw their hours cut by 20%, but no wage reduction. The firm also said it had started a hardship fund for affected employees and offered to let employees for whom working full-time from home is challenging voluntarily reduce their hours.

Levenfeld Pearlstein

Levenfeld Pearlstein told Law360 it planned to adjust equity partner draws in mid-April.

Linklaters

Linklaters announced April 8 it will not be paying its next partner distribution, which is due in June. Additionally, bonuses will be awarded in two payments rather than one, and the usual salary review process will be moved back six months, firm leaders said. The firm does not plan to make any redundancies, they said.

Loeb & Loeb

Loeb & Loeb confirmed April 2 to Law360 a slew of cost-cutting initiatives, including a 20% reduction in the monthly draws of capital partners; an April distribution deferred to July; a 15% pay cut for income partners, senior counsel, of counsel, associates and senior staff; and a 10% pay cut for paralegals and other staff.

Lowenstein Sandler

Lowenstein Sandler on April 8 confirmed to Law360 it had paused partner distributions, including one due at the end of March.

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

Marshall Dennehey announced March 30 it will suspend its 4% employer match to employee 401(k) contributions from May 1 through the end of the year.

Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo

Mintz Levin announced April 10 it would reduce base pay by 5% for professional staff earning more than $75,000 and paraprofessionals and 10% for associates. There will also be some reductions in bonuses, though the firm declined to provide further details. In March, the firm reportedly increased equity partner holdbacks to 40% and reduced partner draws by 5% to 10%.

Nixon Peabody

Nixon Peabody furloughed 5% of its associates and laid off another 5%, according to an April 8 report.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose on April 16 confirmed to Law360 that it had slashed pay and laid off an unspecified number of its 1,600 attorneys and staff members in the U.S.

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart

Ogletree Deakins told Law360 on April 15 that although the firm has not made salary reductions, some employees have had their hours reduced and a few have gone on temporary unpaid leave. The firm said it will continue to provide health insurance coverage and pay both the employee and employer share of premiums for employees on temporary unpaid leave through May 31.

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe

Orrick Herrington implemented 1% to 15% reductions in associate and staff paychecks, while partners, of counsel and executive staff will receive "deeper" cuts, a source told Law360 on April 8. The firm also reduced hours for some staff and postponed the start of its 2020 associate class to January 2021 or later. It also shortened its 2020 summer associate program to five weeks and will hold it virtually. It has also delayed bonus reviews.

Pepper Hamilton

Pepper Hamilton announced on April 10 that it was dropping its summer associate program, but it said it was planning to provide financial assistance to those selected and would be offering rising third-year law students jobs as full-time associates in the fall of 2021.

Pryor Cashman

Pryor Cashman confirmed to Law360 on March 31 that it had furloughed an undisclosed number of associates. At the time, it did not say when it expected to reinstate those associates.

Reed Smith

Reed Smith on March 30 told Law360 it had slowed partner cash distributions. On April 15, the firm announced it would shorten its summer associate program to five weeks, adding that it could be held remotely if needed. The firm also pushed back new associate start dates until January 2021, though the firm said affected associates will receive a stipend this fall, compensation for bar exams and study costs, as well as health insurance beginning in September. On April 16, the firm announced that starting in May it would reduce base pay for counsel by 10% in the next three months and associate pay by 15% for four months. In addition, the firm said it would defer decisions on merit increases and discretionary bonus payments for professional staff.

Rivkin Radler

Rivkin Radler confirmed March 31 to Law360 that staff and attorneys would be taking a 20% pay cut. Partners had already temporarily gone without pay in March.

Schiff Hardin

Schiff Hardin on April 16 told Law360 it had implemented a number of pay reductions, including a 15% cut for all staff making more than $100,000, and a small group of lawyers — about 6% of the firm's attorneys — will see a 50% salary reduction based on "anticipated demand." The firm also laid off a portion of staff and deferred the start of its 2020 associate class until January 2021. The firm also canceled its summer associate program, but said it has extended offers to the five second-year students after graduation.

Seyfarth Shaw

Seyfarth Shaw on April 17 announced it would be furloughing 10% of its U.S. employees, including staff and attorneys, for 90 days. The firm also announced that pay reductions will go into effect May 1 and will be reevaluated at the end of 2020.The cuts include a 10% reduction in pay for all nonequity attorneys in the U.S. Additionally, there will be reductions for staff members, with the first $60,000 in income seeing no reduction, and then a 5% reduction on earnings between $60,000 and $150,000 and a 10% reduction on earnings over $150,000. Partner draws were reduced earlier than cuts for the rest of the firm, on April 1, by 20%

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Sheppard Mullin announced April 13 that it had furloughed 33 of its 823 total staff members, noting that those affected can't perform their duties from home. The firm said it will pay for full medical benefits during their leave and that furloughed employees won't have to contribute to their insurance costs. On April 15, the firm said it delayed its summer associate program until July 6 and shortened it to five weeks.

Shook Hardy & Bacon

Shook Hardy instituted pay cuts for partners, associates and professional staff, ranging from 20% to 90%, according to an April 8 report.

Sidley Austin

Sidley Austin delayed the start of its summer associate program until at least June 1, a source told Law360 on April 1.

Slaughter and May

Slaughter and May confirmed to Law360 on April 9 that it had temporarily suspended partner pay.

Troutman Sanders

Troutman Sanders announced April 10 that it was dropping its summer associate program, but it said it was planning to provide financial assistance to those selected and would be offering rising third-year law students jobs as full-time associates in the fall of 2021.

Vinson & Elkins

Vinson & Elkins announced April 1 that it was delaying the start of its summer associate program until at least June 15.

Winston & Strawn

Winston & Strawn on April 6 reportedly notified attorneys that its partner pay distributions are being reduced by 50% for three months.

Womble Bond Dickinson

Womble Bond on March 30 confirmed to Law360 that it had furloughed an undisclosed number of employees in its U.S. offices and that remaining staff and attorneys would be taking a 10% pay cut.Are we missing anything? If your law firm is making compensation, personnel or other changes because of the coronavirus pandemic, please contact reporters Natalie Rodriguez and Aebra Coe with tips.Methodology: This list includes compensation, pay and other changes verified or reported on by Law360 reporters.--Additional reporting by Aebra Coe, Xiumei Dong, Michele Gorman, Kevin Penton, Emma Cueto and Hailey Konnath. Editing by Alyssa Miller.Correction: A previous version of this story misstated pay reduction figures at Seyfarth Shaw. The error has been corrected.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.