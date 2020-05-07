MyMail Patents Again Found Invalid After Fed. Circ. Remand

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday once again found that two MyMail computer toolbar patents asserted against Ask.com are invalid for claiming only abstract ideas, this time reaching her conclusion after construing the patents' claims, per the Federal Circuit's request. In August, a split Federal Circuit struck down the earlier order from U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh, finding that she should have ruled on claim construction before deciding MyMail's patents were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice v. CLS Bank decision. Under Federal Circuit precedent, factual issues prevent judges from making such patent eligibility decisions early in a case,...

