DC Judge Skeptical Of Hospital Price Transparency Rule

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday questioned whether federal health regulators went further than Congress intended and the Constitution allows with a rule requiring hospitals to disclose all their standard charges for patient care, including negotiated rates with insurers. The rule, issued in November by a unit of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to fulfill a Trump executive order to increase price transparency in the health care sector, is set to take effect in January. A parallel rule, still in the proposal stage, would require similar disclosures for health care coverage. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Carl J....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS