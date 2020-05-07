Southland Ch. 11 Creditors Can Retain Financial Advisers

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved the retention of two financial advisers Thursday for the official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of oil driller Southland Royalty Co. LLC, saying their services wouldn't be duplicative and would incur a reasonable amount of fees. During a hearing conducted over the telephone and videoconference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said the committee could retain Conway MacKenzie LLC and Jefferies LLC as its financial adviser and investment banker, respectively, despite objections from Southland's secured pre- and post-petition lending agent. The agent argued Thursday that Southland is facing a drastic downturn in...

