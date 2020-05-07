Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Southland Ch. 11 Creditors Can Retain Financial Advisers

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved the retention of two financial advisers Thursday for the official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of oil driller Southland Royalty Co. LLC, saying their services wouldn't be duplicative and would incur a reasonable amount of fees.

During a hearing conducted over the telephone and videoconference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said the committee could retain Conway MacKenzie LLC and Jefferies LLC as its financial adviser and investment banker, respectively, despite objections from Southland's secured pre- and post-petition lending agent.

The agent argued Thursday that Southland is facing a drastic downturn in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!