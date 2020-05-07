Flynn Atty Rips Covington's 'Lame Excuses' Over Docs

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 11:32 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn ripped into her client's previous defense counsel at Covington & Burling LLP for offering what she deemed to be "lame excuses" for its alleged failure to turn over documents related to the FBI's 2017 investigation into Flynn. Sidney Powell, a conservative firebrand Flynn hired in June to take over his case, argued in a Wednesday motion that Covington has yet to turn over crucial materials to the new defense team after almost a year. The case stemmed from former special counsel Robert Muller's Russian election-meddling probe. The filing came less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS