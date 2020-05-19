Gibson Dunn Adds Litigation Group To Hong Kong Office

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced it has added two ex-Clifford Chance LLP attorneys, along with six others, to its Hong Kong office to focus on high-end litigation, arbitration and financial regulatory matters, among other issues. Elaine Chen, a partner, represents companies and high-net-worth individuals in civil and commercial litigation and disputes, including a full range of banking, contractual, tort, companies, trust and tax matters. She also practices in tax, probate and estate administration disputes, mental health, private wealth, and boardroom and shareholder disputes. A native of Hong Kong, she is fluent in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Chen served as a partner...

