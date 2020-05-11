Shareholders Say Hemp Co.'s Assets Being 'Robbed' By CEO

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of cannabis company Upper Street Marketing have filed a derivative lawsuit in Oklahoma federal court against the company's chief executive, alleging he has mismanaged the company and attempted to transfer the company's assets into another entity he controls. Two shareholders — Georgia resident Keith Thomas and Colorado resident and former Upper Street Marketing employee James Janis — say chief executive Joseph Earle has mismanaged the company and is now attempting to move its assets to another entity, diluting their share value. "Earle has availed himself of numerous opportunities to exploit UPPR through egregious instances of self-dealing, misrepresentations and false promises resulting in convoluted...

