Apotex Seeks To Revive Hospira Unfair Competition Fight

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Apotex Corp. is asking the Second Circuit to step in and save its suit accusing Hospira of unfair competition by reneging on a promise to keep supplying Apotex with a generic antibiotic that it helped create. The Southern District of New York flubbed by ruling that Apotex's suit began and ended with its contract claims, and that the tort violations it put forth were essentially duplicative, the Canadian generic-drug maker said Thursday. The lower court's ruling was an oversimplification that flew in the face of years of New York court precedent, Apotex said. "It cabined the entire dispute between these two...

