DC Circ. Weighs Public Interest In USPS Fight To Protect Data

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel Friday morning seemed inclined to release financial data on the U.S. Postal Service's struggling international offerings so the public can keep track of efforts to make them profitable, despite USPS' legal fight to keep that information away from competitors. The Postal Regulatory Commission planned to unveil some of these figures last year in a report aimed at getting some of USPS' unprofitable international services — in particular, the delivery of foreign letters within the U.S. — back on track. The so-called inbound letter post has been losing the agency tens of millions of dollars a year for...

