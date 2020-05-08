Apple Scores PTAB Win Over Emergency Call Patent

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Apple won the latest round in a patent battle over its Apple Watch products when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found Thursday that a former supplier's patented emergency call technology was rendered obvious over earlier inventions. In a pair of final written decisions, the PTAB invalidated each of the disputed claims in wireless tech company Zomm LLC's patent, which covers a wireless security device that can connect to a Bluetooth-enabled phone to help a user call local emergency services. Zomm had argued the patent disclosed that the wireless security device may be attached to a keychain and that some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS