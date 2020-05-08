Calif. Pot Biz Sees $3.7M In Assets Frozen In Termination Row

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has put a temporary protective order on more than $3.7 million in assets allegedly held by a Russian oligarch who is being accused by an ex-employee of driving a California pot business into the ground. The court's decision on Thursday marks an early win for Francis J. Racioppi Jr., the U.S. Army Special Forces veteran who says he was wrongfully ousted from his leadership role at marijuana venture Genius Fund Group after he tried to call out bad business practices. On the heels of his complaint alleging wrongful termination, filed on April 24, Racioppi had also sought a...

