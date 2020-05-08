CFTC Says Investment Co., Boss Should Lose Registrations

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is seeking to revoke the registration of a man and his Miami-based futures trading fund after he pled guilty last year to stealing $7.5 million from investors. Fabio Bretas de Freitas, a Brazilian national, and his company, Phy Capital Investments, may lose their registration after Bretas pled guilty in August 2019 to defrauding investors in his futures market trading company, spending the funds on personal expenses or transferring them abroad. He pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and commodities fraud and had faced additional counts of bank fraud, commodities fraud,...

