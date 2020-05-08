Texas Justices Reject Tax Prepayment Rule, Revive Lawsuit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed an appellate court decision and remanded a company's challenge after concluding the company satisfied the inability-to-pay exception to prepayment requirements under the state tax-protest statute. The appellate court applied an inability-to-pay exception too narrowly when it found that EBS Solutions Inc., which provides building cleaning and maintenance services, had to pay tax liabilities in full before it could initiate litigation, said Texas Supreme Court Justice Paul W. Green, who delivered the court's opinion. The state's highest court overturned the Texas Third Court of Appeal's April 2018 decision to bar EBS from contesting the comptroller's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS