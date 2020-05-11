Groups Say Wyoming Grazing Plan Threatens Grizzlies, Fish

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming livestock grazing plan could devastate protected grizzly and fish populations if allowed to go forward, environmental groups said Friday as they asked a court to stop those deaths but did not seek to halt grazing outright. The Western Watersheds Project, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection asked a D.C. district judge to temporarily suspend a U.S. Forest Service grazing plan, saying it would allow the killing of 72 grizzly bears over the next 10 years and the potential degradation of important habitat for the fish, the Kendall Warm Springs dace, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS