Pa. Robocall Plaintiffs Ask To Enforce Unsigned Settlement

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers pestered by robocalls on behalf of insurance company Agentra LLC asked a Pennsylvania federal court Friday to make the company honor a settlement it had negotiated and edited, but never officially signed or filed. Stewart Abramson and James Everett Shelton had first filed suit in May 2018, claiming that Agentra had violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act by hiring a company to make unsolicited, automated sales calls to them and others. Their attorneys had been going back and forth with Agentra in the final stages of editing a $275,000 settlement agreement when the company's attorneys...

