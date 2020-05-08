Ocean Coalition Denounces Trump Fishing Executive Order

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order designed to boost the nation's aquaculture industry with deregulatory measures and "opportunity areas," which was immediately denounced by a coalition of environmental groups that opposes industrial ocean fishing. The order directs the U.S. Department of Commerce to come up with a prioritized list of actions that will "reduce burdens on domestic fishing" and increase production within six months of Trump's order, and lays out several other key changes, such as a two-year deadline for any environmental reviews for new operations required under the National Environmental Policy Act. Any aquaculture NEPA reviews must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS