Investor Dropping Bid To Invalidate $1.9B Mindbody Deal

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An investor will drop his bid to invalidate the $1.9 billion go-private acquisition of Mindbody Inc. per the terms of a proposed settlement filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, as a consolidated action over the fairness of the deal rages on. Under a proposed stipulated settlement submitted with the court late Thursday, investor Philip Ryan Jr. is set to drop his bid for the court to void the take-private acquisition of the wellness industry payment software provider by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC finalized last year. As part of the deal, Ryan will release claims in his proposed class action that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS